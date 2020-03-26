(Video) Robbo tells Trent he’s on freekicks after garden masterclass

It always makes us laugh how even professional footballers have those rubbish goals in their garden that break after two weeks!

Andy Robertson uploaded a video of himself practising free-kicks in his garden last night – telling Trent Alexander-Arnold that it’s strong evidence he should be taking them when football eventually returns.

While we appreciate his left-footed curlers, Trent is one of the best in the business and our only surprise is that he hasn’t found the back of the net from direct free-kicks more often to date!

What is clear though is that our players are missing the football as much as us.

