(Video) Robertson names Trent Liverpool’s best full-back

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson have a playful rivalry at Liverpool – it’s likely part of the reason they’re both so good!

The defensive duo took part in BEIN Sports’ ‘TEAMMATES’ series and were asked questions about the squad.

From who the most intelligent player is, to who spends the most in the mirror, the lads were queried on an array of things.

One question stood out from the rest though, and it concerned the two in the hot-seats.

They were asked who the best full-back at Liverpool is – and Robbo named Trent – but No.66 didn’t have much to say!

Take a watch of the video below (via BEIN):