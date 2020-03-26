(Video) True Geordie nails it on rivals wanting to ‘cheat’ LFC out of title

Some rivals of Liverpool are seemingly all saying the same thing at the moment – make the current Premier League season ‘null and void’ and deny the Reds the title.

Obviously there are more reasons than just that, with players’ health being the absolute main priority, but there are some people who are using this opportunity to aim jibes at Liverpool.

But True Geordie – a Newcastle United fan – claims these fans are wanting to ‘cheat’ the Reds out of the title, and doesn’t appreciate what is being labelled as ‘just banter’.

Take a watch of the video below (and skip to 3:35):