What FA’s expungement of non-league football means for LFC & the Premier League

The FA have announced the immediate cancellation and expungement of the 2019/20 season in non-league football, affecting all divisions below the National League North and South.

A devastating blow for all teams impacted, there are now concerns over the governing body of English football returning fees paid throughout this season.

Will this mean you will be sending all our fine money back to us we have paid throughout the season then? 👍🏻 https://t.co/gmEi27AQYB — Litherland REMYCA FC (@RemycaUtd) March 26, 2020

Assuming this potentially lost money won’t cause any clubs to fold, the biggest impact of the expungement will be felt by those like Vauxhall Motors.

They had already earned promotion with seven games remaining, but will unfairly remain in the North West Counties League Division One South for the 2020/21 season.

This announcement doesn’t directly impact Liverpool and the Premier League, but it can be implied that it will have knock-on effects for the top dogs in the country.

Chiefly, there are bound to be people saying this will now work its way up the ladder and the professional leagues will also be struck off – but that won’t be the case.

The FA’s decision to scrap all football below the national league level pretty much means the the pro game in England will be played to a finish, as noted by the Echo’s Ian Doyle.

The Reds will be crowned Premier League Champions at the end of the season (whenever that is), but non-league football in England will take a critical hit.

I urge you to visit your local club and give them your support – you even may like it.