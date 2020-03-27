Change in tide over completing Premier League; Officials claim cancelling season will see ‘very few losers’

There’s a horrible, horrible article in the Athletic this morning, that reads like every Liverpool fan’s worst nightmare.

It states that despite the Premier League meeting in which there was a ‘100%’ agreement that this campaign must be finished whenever possible – there is now a growing ideology amongst some ‘high-ranking club officials’ that football needs to take a backseat.

“I’m hoping the situation changes by then but unfortunately, the world is changing and it’s changing for the worse every day,” one source told David Ornstein.

“It’s absolutely clear what is going to happen. It’s a worldwide pandemic. You just start (the Premier League season) again and there are very few losers. Liverpool, I know. But in the grand scheme of things, honestly, it really doesn’t matter. You’ve just got to start again.”

Another unnamed official, said: “You look at the people sitting around the Premier League table by Skype; their egos cannot sustain a mirror being held up to them. The fact is they are not as important as a Tesco delivery driver at this time. We run a game. No more, no less. There is no place for sport at the moment.”

Undoubtedly, the clubs who are starting to peddle this rhetoric will be the ones who directly benefit from a null and void season.

West Ham, Spurs, Aston Villa – maybe Arsenal. The football calendar has already shifted with the Euros going to next summer, so surely the only logical thing is to complete this season (only when it’s safe to do so) and adapt the next one if we need to.

That way, there is a level playing field and every club knows the situation. How can you just say that everything that’s happened this term counts for nothing? Do the goals players have scored go on their records or are they just cancelled? Do we forget everything has ever happened?

It’s moronic.