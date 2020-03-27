Dave Maddock confirms Liverpool interest in Ferran Torres, Spanish sensation

Liverpool were being spuriously linked to Valencia’s Ferran Torres in various foreign outlets, but last night we got confirmation of the news by the respected Mirror correspondent David Maddock.

He writes that the 20-year-old Spaniard is firmly on our radar, but that Juventus, Manchester City, Barcelona and Real Madrid have also been impressed with the youngster’s breakthrough campaign.

Torres usually plays on the right-wing in a 4-4-2 for his club, but he’s also featured centrally and and on the left – which is the kind of versatility Jurgen Klopp demands of his attackers.

The Spaniard’s contract expires in 2021, meaning he’ll be available on a Bosman come January of next year if he fails to put pen to paper on an extension.

There’s not much for the club’s backroom staff to be doing now, bar discussing potential targets and trying to shape future squads – so we imagine there’ll be plenty of chat regarding the next window and our targets going forward.