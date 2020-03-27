Klopp could host entertainment TV without having to prepare for it, says ex-coach

Jurgen Klopp’s unique character has been lauded by a man who used to play and work under Liverpool’s German, Stephan Kuhnert.

Kuhnert is currently Mainz’s goalkeeper coach and played alongside Klopp for nine years during our manager’s playing days.

He told Goal and SPOX: “I had a special connection with Kloppo because I played alongside him. No one can match his intense emotion but I always saw eye-to-eye with him.

“He could present ‘Wetten, dass..?’ (a famous German TV entertainment show) and wouldn’t really have to prepare for it. It just comes naturally. You can see that with the positive interactions he has with his players.

“Even the 20th man in the squad is always ready, you never hear anything bad said about him. Kloppo is a people person – dealing with people is his greatest strength.”

Klopp is not only the world’s best manager, but a pretty fantastic person. His liberal attitudes towards life, the importance he puts on having fun and his utter honesty and conviction stand him apart from his contemporaries.

We cannot imagine anyone else in charge of Liverpool and it’ll be a sad, sad day when Klopp eventually departs our club and city.

Right now, he’s stuck indoors waiting patiently for his horrible pandemic to pass and hoping football can restart.

When it does, we’ll win the Premier League providing the powers that be don’t strip us of the opportunity.