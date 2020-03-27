Loris Karius wanted on permanent deal by Hertha Berlin

Hertha Berlin are interested in bringing Loris Karius into the club permanently ahead of next season, reports German outlet Sport1.

Although the German goalkeeper has done well in spates of his two year loan-spell at Besiktas, the Turkish giants do not want to sign him permanently, and as a result, Karius will return to Liverpool at the end of this campaign.

Jurgen Klopp obviously has no space for Karius in his plans and will look to offload the 26-year-old, as a loan isn’t beneficial to us considering his contract expires in 2021.

Hertha are said to want Karius as their manager has been a keen admirer for some time, and the current goalkeeping options are veterans who need replacing.

Karius left Liverpool after costing us the Champions League Final in 2018 – but it was later revealed that his mistakes were quite possibly caused by a concussion suffered at the elbow of Sergio Ramos.

We simply want him to find a club where he can find his best form again. Hopefully that might be Hertha.