Rb Salzburg coach explains Minamino’s conduct before Liverpool transfer

This doesn’t surprise us in the slightest, but Takumi Minamino has been praised by his former manager Jesse Marsch for the manner in which he departed Rb Salzburg.

In January, Liverpool secured the Japan international for a bargain fee, activating his release-clause after the attacker shone in the Champions League matches against us.

In reality, the deal was already in consideration before Minamino made himself known to the whole of Europe – but behaved impeccably in asking for a move.

“Taki made it clear at the beginning of the talks in November that he would like to leave in winter,” Marsch told Goal and SPOX.

“He wanted to make sure that he behaved best in the rest of his time in Salzburg. We helped him think carefully about his next step. It was clear to us: He will leave us.

“In the end, he went to the reigning Champions League winners, a deal that means a lot to the entire club and is a great honour.”

Minamino hasn’t been given plenty of chances yet by Jurgen Klopp to show what he can do – but this is understandable considering the manner in which the boss often likes to give foreign imports time to adapt to our style of play – with Fabinho being the primary example.

We’ve seen flashes of what he can do, but that’s it so far – with some fans voicing their disappointment at his lack of impact.

For us, that’s nonsense – and believe next season (whenever that begins), after a summer of training and mastering our methods – he’ll hit the ground running. He’s simply too good a player not to!