(Video) Ferran Torres’s best bits, with Liverpool considering bid for Valencia’s flyer

It was confirmed last night that Liverpool are keeping close tabs on Valencia winger Ferran Torres by Dave Maddock of the Mirror.

The 20-year-old burst onto the scene this season, before its curtailment, and is one of a number of cheaper alternatives to Jadon Sancho.

Torres is quick, skilful and delivers lovely right-footed crosses from deep. You’ll see in the video montage below that he plays fairly wide, and is not an inverted forward like Mo Salah and Sadio Mane – but that his first thought when in an around the box is to find a team-mate rather than score.

He can also beat players from a standing start and does good work on the both the left and the right. An interesting prospect, for sure.

 

