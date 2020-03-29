Galatarasay to open talks with LFC for Xherdan Shaqiri & are willing to cough up asking price – report

Liverpool winger Xherdan Shaqiri is subject of interest from Galatasaray, and they’re ready to pay what the Reds are asking for, according to Fotomac.

The report states that once football resumes, the Turkish giants will make their move for the Swiss flyer.

According to Fotomac, Liverpool are looking for £18million for Shaqiri which seems a little low to me – but it would net the Reds a profit of around £6million.

The winger hasn’t been up to much this season, with injuries plaguing his campaign.

Divock Origi and Takumi Minamino are seemingly ahead of the 28-year-old in the pecking order too, so it may be best for all parties that he leaves the club in the next window.

Shaq has provided us some great moments – his brace against Manchester United, his assist v. Barcelona last term and his finish in the Merseyside Derby this season – won’t be forgotten.

And if he stays fit, he’ll definitely provide a slightly lesser club with a great play-making option, but Liverpool have outgrown the much-loved attacker.

