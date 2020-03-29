Gary Neville backs plan to hand Liverpool the Premier League title

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has put forward a plan which would secure Liverpool a deserved Premier League title.

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has put a stop to pretty much all football in Europe, and England’s top-flight is no exception.

The Premier League is due to begin again on April 30, but that suspension is likely to be extended into the summer.

Chiefs at the FA, Football League and Premier League have reportedly devised a plan to complete the season behind closed doors in July.

Legal ramifications and financial responsibility to clubs led to a plan being hatched over the weekend to finish the current campaign, even if next year’s League Cup and EFL Trophy have to be scrapped.

Neville laid out a plan on Twitter which could offer some insight to how the suits at English football’s governing bodies may approach completing the season.

The former England international put forward the following five-step plan on Twitter:

Finish this season in a short time frame when safe

Condense next season if needed

Open transfer window from May and run it all the way through 20/21 to give clubs agility

Extend player contracts to complete 19/20

Financial packages for clubs in need including non-league

This plan will certainly please Liverpool and non-league football fans, as it’d hand the Reds the title and offer some much-needed cash flow for the minnows of English football.