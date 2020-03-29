Jurgen Klopp asks Liverpool to make a substantial bid for Ousmane Dembele – report

Jurgen Klopp wants to bring Ousmane Dembele to Anfield this summer, according to Spanish outlet Sport, and the German boss has asked the club to make bid of £80million for the Barcelona man.

The Daily Star report that it would cost a bid of closer to £100million to prise the promising Frenchman from the Catalan giants, but that figure seems a little high to me.

His talent is obvious, but he hasn’t been the Neymar replacement the Spaniards were obviously looking for, and now they’re seemingly ready to cut their losses and move on.

MORE: Dembele ‘isn’t a player for Liverpool,’ but is for sale in the summer – Balague

For Liverpool, Dembele could be a fantastic addition – with Divock Origi already in the squad, there is potential there for some superb rotation.

But spending almost £100million on a player to keep legs fresh doesn’t sound very much like Jurgen Klopp or Liverpool – not when we don’t actually need him.

Dembele coming into the fold would be great, if one of Sadio Mane or Mohamed Salah were to unfortunately leave the club, but that doesn’t seem to be on the horizon.

Considering Takumi Minamino has not long joined the club as well, it seems almost an impossibility for the Reds to be considering splashing £85million on a player who plays in a position in which we aren’t lacking bodies.