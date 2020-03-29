Klopp & Edwards discussed Coutinho return but baulked at Barca demands – report

Since Philippe Coutinho left Liverpool for Barcelona a couple of years ago, it seems not many weeks go by before another rumour links the little Brazilian with a return to Anfield.

Our former No.10 departed Liverpool John Lennon Airport with the destination being the Camp Nou, but his new club seemingly hoped he kept his return ticket.

Coutinho was shipped out on loan to Bayern Munich after an underwhelming debut season for the Catalan outfit, and has been relentlessly linked with a return to Liverpool.

The latest rumour – this time from the Daily Mirror – claims that Jurgen Klopp and Michael Edwards held a meeting in which the a potential deal for the Brazilian was discussed.

But the Reds duo baulked at the demands Barcelona had. The same report states the La Liga giants wanted Liverpool to pay his full wages, on top of a staggering £8million loan fee.

It’s hard to believe we’d have been so interested in bringing Phil back, as we were seemingly moving away from needing a classic No.10 in our team, in favour of a new, wide 4-3-3 system.

Spurs were keen on taking Coutinho, probably because of the impending exit of Christian Eriksen, but the deal collapsed for non-financial reasons, as per the same Mirror report.