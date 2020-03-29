Premier League believe completing season behind closed doors is best solution – report

It is the “majority view” of the Premier League that completing the 2019/20 season behind closed doors is the most practical current solution.

This comes just a few days after reports of there being an outspoken member who went as far to say it’s inappropriate to even be talking about football now, amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

A daft suggestion, and one that is clearly not held universally within the Premier League or the EFL – as they shared some info with the Independent.

The outlet reports that it’s the “majority view” in both camps that the best solution is completing all remaining fixture behind closed doors, when it’s safe to do so.

The UK is now on a soft lock-down until April 13, and it’s hoped that football players may be able to return to first team training ahead of the April 30 return date for the Premier League.

The beautiful game is expected to be pushed further back than May, with concerns over health being the far greater concern, and so July is being earmarked.

Football London have today claimed that clubs are waiting for a firm proposal from the governing bodies, but reveal a call took place over the weekend and a plan was hatched to play the season out behind closed doors in July and extend the 2020/21 campaign.