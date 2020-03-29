Premier League to be completed behind closed doors in July – report

There is an emphasis on completing the 2019/20 season to avoid legal ramifications of making the campaign ‘null and void’.

Football London report that chiefs at the Premier League, FA and Football League are planning to finish the season behind closed doors in July.

The same article also cites financial losses to clubs as a reason for the dedication, even though many non-league outfits are now at risk after their cancellation earlier this week.

The UK is now on a soft lock-down until April 13, and it’s hoped that football players may be able to return to first team training ahead of the April 30 return date for the Premier League.

MORE: Premier League CEOs demanding season cancelled are odious, self-serving cretins – using the deaths of thousands worldwide to their advantage

The beautiful game is expected to be pushed further back than May, with concerns over health being the far greater concern, and so July is being earmarked.

Football London claim that clubs are waiting for a firm proposal from the governing bodies, but reveal a call took place over the weekend and a plan was hatched to play the season out behind closed doors in July and extend the 2020/21 campaign.

It is also noted that the League Cup and EFL Trophy could be scrapped next term.