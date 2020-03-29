(Video) Chunkz & Yung Filly prank Rhian Brewster & Michael Dapaah on BBC R1X

Chunkz and Yung Filly were guests on BBC Radio 1 Extra and took part in a bit which had them swap phones and text a celebrity in the other person’s phone book.

Filly lashed a text to comedian Michael Dapaah (Big Shaq) and Chunkz sent a message to Liverpool youngster Rhian Brewster, on behalf of each other.

Likely referencing a video Chunkz did with Joe Gomez and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Filly asked Dapaah if Chunkz has a bad hairline. As revenge, the YouTuber asked Brewster if his cousin is single.

Sadly, Rhian didn’t reply in time – but the texts Chunkz got back from Dapaah were hilarious!

Take a watch of the video below (via BBC):