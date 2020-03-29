(Video) Glorious Mo Salah dribbling compilation will have fans drooling

We miss football – the COVID-19 pandemic has put a stop to almost all spectator sport in Europe and the UK is on a soft lock-down – and we’ll take any scraps we can get right now.
There’s a video floating around on the interwebs that has caught our attention and we needed to share it. Reddit user ‘mindhelm’ posted a YouTube video of a compilation of Mo Salah’s dribbling skills – and it’s incredible.
The Egyptian King is absolutely class, this we know, but it’s never bad to remind ourselves just how boss he is.
Take a watch of the video below:
