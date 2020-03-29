(Video) Henderson explains how the “spirit of YNWA” can help us through pandemic struggles

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has urged us all to use the “spirit of You’ll Never Walk Alone” to help get us through the difficult times we are facing.

The UK has been placed on a soft lock-down – and now only key workers are allowed to leave their houses, with everyone else limited to one walk per day with a member of your household.

Hendo has said that the lyrics of our famous anthem can be used to help us support each other, until this global pandemic simmers down.

Take a watch of the video below (via LFC TV):