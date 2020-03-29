(Video) Sir Kenny Dalglish offers unique twist on #StayHomeChallenge

Sir Kenny Dalglish took on the #StayHomeChallenge – in which people attempt to do as many keepie-ups as they can with a toilet roll.
The Scotland and Liverpool great was handed the nomination by his daughter, Kelly Cates, who was picked out by Jamie Carragher.
King Kenny offered a fresh twist on the challenge by trying to hoof a bog roll into a trophy. You’d have to imagine, at 69-years-old, the living legend isn’t as nimble as he once was.
We reckon he should have tried to shoot the tissue into a European Cup – it would have been easier!
Take a watch of the video below:
.@Carra23 nominated @KellyCates for The Keepy Uppy Challenge but, in the words of Big Al, she was “diabolical”, so she asked me to do it for her. I think she might regret it a wee bit. @GNev2 I see you’ve yet to do yours. #StayHomeSaveLives #SoundOn pic.twitter.com/86YZIzQIEa
— Sir Kenneth Dalglish (@kennethdalglish) March 29, 2020
