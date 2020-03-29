(Video) Sir Kenny Dalglish offers unique twist on #StayHomeChallenge

Sir Kenny Dalglish took on the #StayHomeChallenge – in which people attempt to do as many keepie-ups as they can with a toilet roll.

The Scotland and Liverpool great was handed the nomination by his daughter, Kelly Cates, who was picked out by Jamie Carragher.

King Kenny offered a fresh twist on the challenge by trying to hoof a bog roll into a trophy. You’d have to imagine, at 69-years-old, the living legend isn’t as nimble as he once was.

We reckon he should have tried to shoot the tissue into a European Cup – it would have been easier!

Take a watch of the video below: