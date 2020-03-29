(Video) Two games that prove Wijnaldum is an elite level midfielder

Gini Wijnaldum is perhaps the best, all around midfielder in the Premier League and it goes unsung far too often.

The high-flying Dutchman has had an unreal few years for club and country, helping Liverpool to Champions League, Super Cup and Club World Cup titles and guiding the Netherlands to the Nations League final against Portugal.

So far this season, there are two performances that spring to mind, when talking about the quality of Wijnaldum – Manchester City and Atletico Madrd.

We aren’t exaggerating when we say he channelled his inner Clarence Seedorf in both of these games.

Take a watch of the two videos below:

Best Performances of the Season – Gini Wijnaldum vs Manchester City pic.twitter.com/TdH2gMCCXr — LFC Comps (@LFCComps) March 27, 2020