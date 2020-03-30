Barca’s Ter Stegen admits Alisson has given him COVID-19 specific advice

Barcelona goalkeeper Marc Andre Ter Stegen has claimed Alisson has provided him with some expert advice on appropriate hand-washing techniques during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The stoppers last faced each other in the 2018/19 season, when Liverpool beat Barca 4-0 at Anfield to qualify for the Champions League Final – but it appears the result hasn’t stopped a friendship between two of the world’s best.

Check out ter Stegen’s quotes, here:

Alisson’s wife is Dr Natalia Loewe, so perhaps he’s in a better position to talk on the crisis than any of our other players!

Both are ambassadors for the World Health Organisation, in fact, which has perhaps never played a greater role in our lives than it does right now.

Alisson was enjoying another tremendous individual campaign before coronavirus curtailed it. We’d likely still be in the Champions League if he hadn’t been injured earlier this March, too – as his understudy Arian sadly committed a blunder that cost us in the defeat to Atletico Madrid two weeks back.