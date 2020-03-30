Crazy plan to finish Premier League ‘World Cup-style’ in ‘TV mega-event’ says top source

The Premier League is considering staging all 92 games at a neutral venue this summer in order to finish the season amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

This is according to a lengthy and incredibly eye-opening report by Miguel Delaney in the Independent.

He claims a top source has indicated a ‘World Cup-style’ format where the remaining matches are played out at St George’s park – with all 92 set to be on TV – likely to appease the likes of BT and Sky who have already spent hundreds of millions on broadcasting rights.

Delaney says the government especially likes the idea of the nation being locked to tv screens, inside their homes.

It honestly sounds like we’re writing an April Fool’s post here, but we’re not.

If you told us this would be how we’d potentially win the title three weeks ago when we were debating whether we’d rather it happen at Anfield or Goodison Park, we’d have got you sectioned.

It’s utterly bizarre, but we’re living the simulation, Reds. Any way that gets the title done safely is fine with us, although we’d probably rather just wait it out and resume this season in normal fashion when the coronavirus properly slows down – whenever that is.