Dortmund will ‘respect what Jadon Sancho wants’ regarding future transfer

Borussia Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke says he will not stand in the way of Jadon Sancho when this season eventually ends and the transfer window opens – but has reminded potential buyers that they will not be able to secure the Englishman cheaply.

“You always have to respect what the player wants,” Watzke told Bild cited in Sky Sports. “We already said before corona that our preference is for Jadon to remain with us.

“I can say clearly that even the very rich clubs, despite the current existential crisis, shouldn’t think they can get a bargain from us. We don’t have to sell anyone below their value.”

Liverpool have been often linked with the flyer, but most recently journalist Jan-Aage Fjortoft claimed we’d only sign him if we offloaded one of Mo Salah or Sadio Mane – something we cannot see happening.

Sancho’s fee would surely be over £100m – and we’re not sure if FSG would ‘ok’ such a monumental spend on a player who wouldn’t even be a guaranteed starter – despite the 20-year-old’s jaw-dropping talent.

Manchester United and Chelsea need Sancho more and would make him an automatic starter and key player, but our strength up top means he’d need to fight for his spot over the next few years.

For us, Manchester City have elite attackers like Gabriel Jesus and Riyad Mahrez not in their starting XI, and we see no reason why we cannot have similar strength in depth if we want to compete on all fronts going forward.