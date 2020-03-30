FSG made approach to invest in Rangers and apply Moneyball methods to down Celtic – Report

FSG owner John W. Henry and his consortium have held discussions with Scottish billionaire Jim McColl about investing in Rangers.

McColl was part of a group of businessman that tried to save Rangers in 2012 – and also gave shares to a fans three years later.

According to McColl, FSG were intrigued by the possibility if implementing the methods which have garnered success with Liverpool north of the border.

“At no time in my mind was I going to buy it,” he began, cited in the Echo.