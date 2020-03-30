FSG made approach to invest in Rangers and apply Moneyball methods to down Celtic – Report

FSG owner John W. Henry and his consortium have held discussions with Scottish billionaire Jim McColl about investing in Rangers.
McColl was part of a group of businessman that tried to save Rangers in 2012 – and also gave shares to a fans three years later.
According to McColl, FSG were intrigued by the possibility if implementing the methods which have garnered success with Liverpool north of the border.
“At no time in my mind was I going to buy it,” he began, cited in the Echo.
“Although, I might think differently now because I was learning about this technique that was used in Moneyball.
“That is what’s happening in Liverpool. It is the same technique they’re using. You see them 22 points ahead of everybody else (Now 25 points) using this technique. So that’s a thought.
“In fact, we were approached recently to see if we were interested in looking at it again. The people who have invested in Liverpool would be interested in looking at it with us and applying the same techniques.
“Not that I’ll ever do it, but it’s nice to think about them being 22 points ahead of Celtic.”
It’s a nice idea, but the best thing FSG ever did for this club was bring Jurgen Klopp in – and there aren’t too many of him to go around.
Whether they’re techniques and lack of net transfer spend would’ve seen us 25 points clear at the top of the Premier League as reigning World and European champion without the German is highly doubtful!
There’s a link between Liverpool and Rangers right now, as Steven Gerrard is their manager and may eventually take the reigns at Anfield once Klopp calls it a day.
But for our owners to actually invest in the club would be a massive step, and not one that would occur without controversy.
For now though, it’s only speculation.
