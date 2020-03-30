Gary Lineker shuts down Twitter account claiming Carvajal is world’s best RB

Gary Lineker took to Twitter to correct @SPORF regarding a post they made in which they claimed Real Madrid’s Dani Carvajal to the world’s best right-back.

Of course, Lineker noted that the top right-back on planet is in fact Trent Alexander-Arnold, Liverpool’s brilliant 21-year-old.

In all honesty, we don’t think there’s even really a debate, based on form over the past two seasons.

Trent is setting assist records for fun, won the Champions League last term and has been one of the best players for the team 25 points clear at the top of the Premier League.

Carvajal is very good, but there’s nothing he can do on a football pitch that Trent can’t do to a higher level – including defending.