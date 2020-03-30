Government wants Premier League on TV this summer to keep people indoors

The Conservative government is backing a plan to play all the remaining 92 Premier League games this summer behind closed doors in a television mega event.

Miguel Delaney of the Independent published a report which has got the world talking last night, that states plans are being drawn up which are heavily supported by the Tories.

All matches will theoretically be played at neutral venues over a short period of time – and all of them will be televised by either BT or Sky Sports – who have paid-for matches in the bank.

According to the article, the idea of keeping people at home watching football in the summer months is an intriguing one for the government, who also recognise the return of the Premier League, in any way, shape or form, will significantly boost public morale.

We wish the government had the same intention of stopping potential infection when they allowed 3,000 Atletico Madrid fans into our city on March 14, in all honesty.

For now, all we can do is wait and see. At this stage, any proposition that gets the season done and confirms us as champions has our attention.