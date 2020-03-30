Jurgen Klopp explains what happened when he tried the Oxlade-Chamberlain dance

Jurgen Klopp, like all his players and backroom staff, is in isolation right now.

The COVID-19 pandemic has curtailed the season and until we’re told it’s safe to resume the 2019/20 campaign, Liverpool FC is essentially on lockdown.

But in what’s surely a very frustrating time for a side who were just two wins from Premier League glory, the players have kept their spirits up and the mood of fans via social media.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Perrie Edwards were lauded for doing isolation ‘the right way’ last week, when a video of our midfield dynamo went viral – which showed he and his pop-star girlfriend dancing up his stairs.

Brilliantly, Klopp has claimed he tried the slick move himself and nailed it – and we only hope that one day we see the German’s attempt!

“I didn’t cut the grass but I tried the dance of Ox! Not as bad as you probably think! It’s very important in these times that we all show we take this situation seriously, but we are human beings,” he told the official website. “At the moment we are at home and when you are at home, you cannot do something to help outside. We are not health workers, we don’t work in a supermarket. You have to keep your own mood up and you have to keep the mood up for other people. If the boys do anything on Instagram, as long as it’s in a legal frame I’m overly happy about it – it just shows they are still cheeky and all that stuff. I like it, I like it a lot. I like the line-ups they do. All these things are really funny. It’s good.”

With no football on right now, fans are having to make do with re-watching old games – or in the main – discussing how to eventually finish this campaign.

As for Liverpool, we patiently wait. Klopp’s Reds are 25 points and with only nine games left of this season, the title is 100% guaranteed – but only if football is allowed to be played again at a point before this season is deemed void.

All we can do now is wait patiently and cross our fingers.