Liverpool among PL clubs drawing up mini pre-season before 2019/20 climax

Naturally, Premier League clubs, including Liverpool, want at least two-weeks where they can train fully ‘pre-season’ style before completing this campaign in the summer…

The current thought is that once the COVID-19 pandemic begins to slow, or if it the lockdown does its job and cases stop – football will return on a behind-closed-doors basis in order to get the campaign finished.

According to the Telegraph, clubs have requested a guaranteed period of training before any matches takes place, which is simple common-sense, really.

The Reds require two more wins to guarantee the title – so as fans – we’re now in a position when any method that gets 2019/20 finished has our backing – provided it’s safe.

There was a point when we were debating whether we’d prefer to win the title at Anfield or Goodison Park, but now, sat on our sofa alone at home seems like the best thing ever.

