Manchester City star says Liverpool lifting Premier League is ‘fair’ – even if no more matches played

It’s not often we see a Manchester City player praising Liverpool and wanting good for us – but it’s even less frequent that we then DISAGREE with him!

Ilkay Gundogan believes Liverpool should be handed the Premier League title if this season is voided – reckoning our 25-point lead makes it only fair that we’re made champions without officially securing it.

He told German outlet ZDF: “For me, that would be OK, yes. You have to be fair as a sportsperson.”

For us at EOTK, this option is a last resort. If we ‘win the title’ without properly winning it, the players will never get their moment of joy when we mathematically cannot be caught, the fans will never get it either and the 19th title will always appear with an asterix next to its name.

There is no need to cancel the season and start a new one – just finish this one and adjust accordingly.

If you write off this term, football will have forever lost its integrity. How can any players who’ve strived so hard to achieve things in 2019/20 realistically come back mentally?

Football has no end point – so we’re not playing to a deadline. The only sane solution is to wait until it’s safe to complete this season – do so – then work out what needs to happen in 2020/21 as a result – with everyone aware of the rules before they go in.