Big list of reasons why the Premier League season won’t be voided

If you’ve spent any time on social media over the last few days – and let’s face it, you definitely have – you’ll have seen rival fans saying the Premier League season should be made ‘null and void’.

Naturally, with the sheer number of people saying this, some of us are bound to get worried, but this is purely a case of the idiots shouting louder than the voices of reason.

West Ham United’s Karren Brady and Spurs striker Harry Kane haven’t made matters easier, by slapping their opinions all over the news.

There are many reasons why the Premier League season will not bad made ‘null and void’, as noted by the Independent’s Miguel Delaney, and here they are:

Financial ramifications from TV companies

The Premier League are going to be put under immense pressure by Sky and BT to complete the season before July 16 as the TV firms would be entitled to rebates totalling as much as £762million if that doesn’t happen.

Getting sued by clubs that would suffer

According to the Independent, only four Premier League clubs would stand to benefit from cancelling the season – the other 16 members would likely take legal action if the domestic campaign was made void, even if some of their fans are letting emotions get in the way of their judgement.

Relegation

The Premier League does not have the power to just realign relegation – they’d have to get agreement from the FA and EFL, and it’s expected any changes would be aggressively resisted.

Champions League and Europa League

According to AIPS journalist Chris Williams, UEFA say that if they are unable to complete the 2019/20 season, the Premier League run the risk of having no clubs put into either of Europe’s elite competitions.

Trust in the competition

Then comes the question of whether the Premier League would lose some of its credibility. How can Liverpool be 25 points clear at the top of the table and not win the title? How can teams like Leicester City, Wolves and Sheffield United, who have fought to be in their impressive positions this season, not be rewarded?

Next season is likely be truncated anyway

There shouldn’t be much of an issue in finding time to play out the rest of this season anyway, even if the suits will be desperate to get it done before the third week of July, as the 2020/21 campaign is likely to be truncated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

It may not even be possible

The Premier League – alone – simply does not have the power to void its own season. They’d need agreement from the FA and EFL, and it’s expected this would also be aggressively resisted.

