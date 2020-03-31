Dortmund warn suitors Sancho will be sold for no less than £110m, despite impact of COVID-19 – report

Borussia Dortmund have warned Liverpool, and all other clubs interested in signing Jadon Sancho, that the winger will not be available for a discount price after the COVID-19 pandemic blows over.

The ongoing health crisis has dealt (and will deal more) financial damage to clubs all over the world, but the Bundesliga outfit claim their stance won’t be weakened by it.

That’s according to the Times who claim that, despite Dortmund being one of many clubs to have their players waive their wages, they won’t be forced into selling on the cheap and will hold out for a bid in excess of £110million.

MORE: (Video) “Sancho will go to Liverpool” – Fjortoft reveals chat with insider journalists in Germany

The Irish Mirror reported that Manchester United are ‘confident’ of beating the Reds to Sancho however, and cite his own belief that it ‘would be difficult‘ to break up our established front three of Mo Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino as a reason he may prefer Manchester.

To be fair, he’s not wrong – we’ve got the finest front three in the world and it would take someone very special to make Jurgen Klopp re-think his offensive tactics.

The England international could cost potential suitors a lot of money – and with Liverpool and United being two of the clubs interested, Dortmund will be sure to get what he’s worth.

Reds, We’re up for a gong at the Football Content Awards – if you like what we do – and want to see Liverpool win again – do us a favour and give us a vote below! Cheers!

https://widgets.snack-projects.co.uk/fcas-2020/widget/js/embed.js