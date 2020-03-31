Gary Lineker is bang on; says only people ‘who really don’t like Liverpool’ want the season voided

Some rivals of Liverpool are seemingly all saying the same thing at the moment – make the current Premier League season ‘null and void’ and deny the Reds the title.

Obviously there are more reasons than just that, with players’ health being the absolute main priority, but there are some people who are using this opportunity to aim jibes at Liverpool.

There were reports a senior figure inside the Premier League also wanted to have the season voided, but this person remained anonymous.

Former pro turned pundit, Gary Lineker has said that anyone wanting to have the season cancelled are people ‘who really don’t like Liverpool’.

“We could be able to play again by June, it might have calmed down enough, whether that will be behind doors, which is not really what football’s about, but it would help to finish the leagues,” the Match of the Day presenter told talkSPORT.

“That’s the thing everybody would want to happen, except perhaps some supporters who really don’t like Liverpool. I think that would be the fairest thing.”

The UK is now on a soft lock-down until April 13, and it’s hoped that football players may be able to return to first team training ahead of the April 30 pencilled in return date for the Premier League.

The beautiful game is expected to be pushed further, with concerns over health being the far greater concern, and so the summer is being earmarked.

