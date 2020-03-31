Heartbroken Coutinho realises he must switch to LFC rival as Reds refuse his desperate plea to return

Since Philippe Coutinho left Liverpool for Barcelona a couple of years ago, it seems not many weeks go by before another rumour links the little Brazilian with a return to Anfield.

Our former No.10 departed Liverpool John Lennon Airport with the destination being the Camp Nou, but his new club seemingly hoped he kept his return ticket.

Coutinho was shipped out on loan to Bayern Munich after an underwhelming debut season for the Catalan outfit, and has been relentlessly linked with a return to Liverpool.

But it seems the time for these rumours are over as Daily Mirror journalist Dave Maddock claims the Reds have made it clear to Coutinho that a return is not going to happen.

The Brazilian’s camp have previous stated that he won’t be joining one of our rivals, but that may change as Maddock claims the midfielder will reluctantly accept he will have to join one of Liverpool’s rivals to revive his career.

The same report claims there is solid interest from both Spurs and Manchester United, but so far Coutinho has resisted these apparent approaches.

Respectfully, if Phil joins United, much like how Michael Owen did, Liverpool fans will never forgive him.

