Liverpool consider making a move for PSG’s Layvin Kurzawa on a free transfer – report

Liverpool are reportedly considering a move for PSG left-back Layvin Kurzawa in the summer when his contract expires.

That’s according to Spanish outlet Sport – the same report claims the 27-year-old has already informed the French champions that he doesn’t want an extension.

Kurzawa, on his day, is one of the finest full-backs in Europe, would give ample support for Andy Robertson and may even challenge the Scot.

To get a player of his quality on a free transfer would be a shrewd bit of business by the Reds, but he’d have to be content with limited opportunities.

Since the departure of Alberto Moreno, Liverpool have not brought in a replacement and would be forced to play James Milner at left-back if Robbo got injured.

The rise of players like Yasser Larouci and Adam Lewis isn’t enough for a club that wants to challenge for the Premier League and Champions League titles.

Kurzawa would be an unbelievable option off the bench, and it does seem a little too good to be true, but Michael Edwards specialises in making these things happen.

Whatever does go ahead, this summer will be interesting and this rumour could be one to keep an eye on!

