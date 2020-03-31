Liverpool not interested as Harry Kane seemingly makes himself available – report

Harry Kane comes out with some garbage from time to time – his latest nugget is that he’s willing to leave Spurs, and tarnish his growing status there, in the pursuit of silverware.

This may interest some clubs, such as Manchester United and Chelsea, but Liverpool are reportedly willing to let everyone else fight for the England man.

The Evening Standard (via the Star) report that United are leading the queue for the Spurs star, but Jurgen Klopp is aware of the huge fee that would be required to prise Kane.

To be honest, Kane wouldn’t be a signing that would excite me – in Roberto Firmino, Liverpool have arguably the best ‘false nine’ in the game.

A part of what makes Bobby so valuable is how selfless he is. Even though his celebrations are always eye-catching, he likes to let the stars around him shine.

The England man has proven to be more selfish than anything else, claiming goals scored by team-mates and that infamous incident when he didn’t square the ball to a wide open Raheem Sterling in the World Cup.

It’s safe to say Klopp won’t be losing any sleep over where Kane may end up.

