Premier League clubs will not be allowed to vote for a void season – report

The Premier League is suspended until April 30 – at the absolute earliest – but it’s not clear what the game will look like when it returns.

There have been cries from rival fans to just make the season ‘null and void’ – a big name to attach themselves to this idea is Spurs forward Harry Kane.

But it doesn’t matter what the supporters of rival clubs and their players say, as the Liverpool Echo claim that clubs will not have the chance to vote for a void season.

The report states that it will be decided by the Premier League, the FA and EFL alone and it won’t be up to any of their members.

This is much like what we’ve recently seen in non-league football, where members all leagues below the conference were informed of the 2019/20 season’s nullification.

The UK is now on a soft lock-down until April 13, and it’s hoped that football players may be able to return to first team training ahead of the April 30 pencilled in return date for the Premier League.

The beautiful game is expected to be pushed further, with concerns over health being the far greater concern, and so the summer is being earmarked.

