Premier League plan to resume season behind closed doors in May – report

The Premier League are reportedly putting together a plan to restart the season in May and finish it within six weeks.

That’s according to the Daily Mail who claim that chiefs are desperate to finish the 2019/20 campaign to escape pressure from TV companies.

But the Mail any plan of action would need to be endorsed by the Government, public health bodies and the PFA.

The TV contracts the Premier League are signed up to state that the season needs to be finished by July 16, and if it’s not then Sky and BT would be entitled to rebates totalling as much as £762million, as stated in the report.

The UK is now on a soft lock-down until April 13, and it’s hoped that football players may be able to return to first team training ahead of the April 30 pencilled in return date for the Premier League.

The beautiful game is expected to be pushed further, with concerns over health being the far greater concern, and so the summer is being earmarked.

Football London have today claimed that clubs are waiting for a firm proposal from the governing bodies, but reveal a call took place over the weekend and a plan was hatched to play the season out behind closed doors in July and extend the 2020/21 campaign.

Reds, We’re up for a gong at the Football Content Awards – if you like what we do – and want to see Liverpool win again – do us a favour and give us a vote below! Cheers!

https://widgets.snack-projects.co.uk/fcas-2020/widget/js/embed.js