Premier League simulation sees Liverpool win title & take City’s record

Football in most of Europe is on hold, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and it’s unclear when we’re going to get the beautiful game back.

But when it does return, and yes it’s a ‘when’ not an ‘if’, we know Liverpool will be crowned Premier League champions.

This had been obvious months before the suspension, but it wasn’t clear just how we’d go about winning it.

For a lot of the domesticwe’re season, it looked as if we may be able to go the distance without losing a game but we were beaten by Watford.

A potential treble was on the cards, but being eliminated from the FA Cup by Chelsea put a stop to that – and then of course we were knocked out of the Champions League by Atletico Madrid.

And so the only real meaningful thing to aim for, other than – you know – winning the title, was to target Manchester City’s record 100 point season.

The boffins at Opta have crunched the numbers to simulate how the Premier League season could finish, as eloquently put by Amazon Prime Video Sport on Twitter:

They predict we’ll take City’s record from them by finishing on 101 points. As it stands, we’re on 82 points with a possible 27 up for grabs.

To be honest, I’m a little surprised the number is so low. We could still end up with a tally of 109, but Opta sees us dropping eight points in nine games, having dropped four in the previous 29.

