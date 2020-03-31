Liverpool legend John Aldridge has informed Jurgen Klopp what he thinks fans want to see this summer, in his latest column for the Echo.

The Reds have been strongly linked with Timo Werner, Jadon Sancho and Kai Havertz over the last few months, but Aldo tips us to sign only one of the trio.

The RB Leipzig man is being tipped to turn up at Anfield before the start of next season, but Aldo fancies us to sign some competition for Andy Robertson at left-back too.

“Where else is Klopp going to strengthen? He has Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in the attacking midfield area, so the squad is very settled at the minute,” the former forward said in his column.

“I would suggest another left-back that can push Andy Robertson and a top centre-forward. Will he go out and get a world-class attacker? We will wait and see but Liverpool have designs to win the lot now.