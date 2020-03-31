Look at Manchester City, Pep Guardiola always puts his best teams out in most competitions. In the domestic cups, their squad is strong enough to win those and they generally do.

Liverpool, the domestic cups are put on the back-burner a little bit because of Europe and the Premier League – you have to trust Klopp with what he is doing.

But if you are looking ahead to this summer then I think the fans would want two big, big signings to arrive.

One player who could reappear on the radar is Junior Firpo – the full-back signed for Barcelona last summer, but has failed to make an impression.

As Team Talk note, the Catalan giants are ready to cash in on Spanish defender who Liverpool were reportedly interested in last summer.

If the links are genuine, we could see our interest be reignited as we didn’t ever sign a new left-back after Alberto Moreno left for Villarreal.

This is purely speculation, of course, but a new left-back needs to be better defensively than Alby, but content to wait for his opportunities, while also pushing the Scotland skipper in training – 23-year-old Firpo could be ideal.

