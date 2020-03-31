Liverpool legend John Aldridge has informed Jurgen Klopp what he thinks fans want to see this summer, in his latest column for the Echo.
The Reds have been strongly linked with Timo Werner, Jadon Sancho and Kai Havertz over the last few months, but Aldo tips us to sign only one of the trio.
MORE: James Pearce tips Liverpool to sign Timo Werner over Jadon Sancho
The RB Leipzig man is being tipped to turn up at Anfield before the start of next season, but Aldo fancies us to sign some competition for Andy Robertson at left-back too.
“Where else is Klopp going to strengthen? He has Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in the attacking midfield area, so the squad is very settled at the minute,” the former forward said in his column.
“I would suggest another left-back that can push Andy Robertson and a top centre-forward. Will he go out and get a world-class attacker? We will wait and see but Liverpool have designs to win the lot now.
“Look at Manchester City, Pep Guardiola always puts his best teams out in most competitions. In the domestic cups, their squad is strong enough to win those and they generally do.
“Liverpool, the domestic cups are put on the back-burner a little bit because of Europe and the Premier League – you have to trust Klopp with what he is doing.
“But if you are looking ahead to this summer then I think the fans would want two big, big signings to arrive.”
One player who could reappear on the radar is Junior Firpo – the full-back signed for Barcelona last summer, but has failed to make an impression.
As Team Talk note, the Catalan giants are ready to cash in on Spanish defender who Liverpool were reportedly interested in last summer.
If the links are genuine, we could see our interest be reignited as we didn’t ever sign a new left-back after Alberto Moreno left for Villarreal.
This is purely speculation, of course, but a new left-back needs to be better defensively than Alby, but content to wait for his opportunities, while also pushing the Scotland skipper in training – 23-year-old Firpo could be ideal.
<strong>Reds, We’re up for a gong at the Football Content Awards – if you like what we do – and want to see Liverpool win again – do us a favour and give us a vote below! Cheers!</strong>http://a%20class=
COMMENTS