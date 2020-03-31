(Video) Alisson shows off ball-throwing skills in self-isolation & drops Ronaldo celebration

Posted by
(Video) Alisson shows off ball-throwing skills in self-isolation & drops Ronaldo celebration

Football around the world has been brought to a halt because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and players of the beautiful game have been a lot more active on social media.

From James Milner sharpening pencilsHarvey Elliott doing keepie-ups with some toilet roll and now Alisson throwing a ball through an open window on the top floor of his house, it’s all happening.

The Brazilian shared early on this week, and his accuracy and celebration will be sure to impress Liverpool fans craving any football content they can find.

Take a watch of the video below:

COMMENTS

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top