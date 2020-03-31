(Video) LFC squad in hysterics as they take part in pre-yoga group chat

(Video) LFC squad in hysterics as they take part in pre-yoga group chat

The Liverpool squad are adhering to the same rules we all are at the moment. In the UK, we’re on a soft lock-down because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The players arranged to all jump onto a massive group chat ahead of their yoga session this morning, and the results were hilarious.

The team gets on so well, it’s not a surprise that there are moments like this, and we have to thank LFC TV for allowing us insight to the players we wouldn’t otherwise get.

Take a watch of the video below (via LFC TV):

