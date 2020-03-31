Virgil van Dijk destroys Jamie Carragher with brilliant answer in Q&A

Liverpool centre-half Virgil van Dijk ran a Q&A on Twitter, as a way to keep himself and us fans entertained throughout this uncertain period amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Several big names got involved with the fun, including the Premier League account and other fellow professionals, but the best of the crop comes from Jamie Carragher.

The Liverpool legend asked big Virg if there was a defender who played for the Reds in the modern era who he based his game on.

Obviously, Jamie was baiting van Dijk in saying that he was his idol, but the high-flying Dutchman named Finnish football legend Sami Hyypia as his inspiration.

Tough one … probably Sami Hyypiä 😂😂 — Virgil van Dijk (@VirgilvDijk) March 31, 2020

Liverpool fans on Twitter were loving the cheeky response from the big man, with one saying ‘Carra bodied’ and another pointed out van Dijk and Hyypia both wore the same number!

There is obviously a lot of mutual respect between Carra and Virgil and this is just a bit of fun, but I do wonder if he did actually base his game on the big Fin.

They’re both extremely dominant in the air, command their own area, have shown world class leadership qualities, and are an absolute threat to the opposition from corners.