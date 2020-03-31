Virgil van Dijk names Joe Gomez his all time favourite defensive partner

Liverpool centre-half Virgil van Dijk ran a Q&A on Twitter, as a way to keep himself and us fans entertained throughout this uncertain period amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Several big names got involved with the fun, including the Premier League account and other fellow professionals, but one of the best of the crop comes in the form of a question regarding Joe Gomez.

Twitter user @lfcwill asked van Dijk ‘out of any centre half to have ever played, who would you most like to have played alongside?‘

The big fella opted for the young Gomez over a host of stars he’s played with at domestic and international level with Celtic, Southampton and the Netherlands.

It’s an unreal compliment for the Englishman, and surely adds weight to any claims that he’s the best centre half in the country – well ahead of the likes of Phil Jones and Chris Smalling.

Naturally, van Dijk went for his partner in crime, the duo have conquered all of Europe, the World and now England together.

We’ve got to feel sorry for Joel Matip who has been completely overlooked here, but we understand why the big man has gone for Gomez – they’ve been unstoppable together!

