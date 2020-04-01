BREAKING: Premier League to resume this April with new bubble-rules implemented; LFC train at Melwood in social-distancing conditions

The Premier League is set to get back underway this April, with the powers that be deciding the smartest way to bring football back safely is to introduce a set of ‘bubble rules’ which all 20 teams must follow.

Respected publication AF claim that after lengthy discussions via the Zoom app, the FA and the PL are in agreement that the remaining 92 top-flight fixtures will be completed – but with all players, management and officials donning a protective bubble to ensure proper social distancing.

A team of ‘wipers’ will enter the field every 15 minutes to clean the inflatable plastic balls with non-branded disinfectant – as balls are expected to collide regularly.

VAR will still be used, with officials suggesting that by putting players inside spherical balls, it’ll be far easier to judge offside decisions from Stockley Park. All matches will take place at St George’s Park, with Sky and BT set to broadcast the season’s culmination in full so as to fulfil their TV rights package.

The conservative government are said to back the idea, with prime minister Boris Johnson telling an aide, ‘it makes it more like rugby!’.

Everton stopper Jordan Pickford has told team-mates the new restrictions may actually increase his reach – and is similarly delighted.

If all goes to plan, Jordan Henderson will be allowed to remove his bubble for the trophy lift, so as to enable the use of his arms, but his team-mates must remain in theirs at all times.

Jurgen Klopp’s Reds have been practising at Melwood under the new bubble rules, which have come as a necessity during the current pandemic. It won’t be exactly the same game, but if it enables us to win the Premier League any time soon, we’ll take it.