Dutch striker Kaj Sierhuis admits he’s dreaming of Liverpool transfer

Stade Reims striker Kaj Sierhuis admits he’ll do everything he can in France to eventually secure a Premier League switch, with Liverpool his ultimate ambition.

The 21-year-old moved from Ajax to Reims in January, following a successful loan spell at Groningen last term, in which he scored seven times.

“The Premier League has been a dream all my life,” Sierhuis told Football Oranje.

“I love the English football culture, the full stadiums and the experience of a day going to football is the best thing there is. Liverpool has been my favourite club since childhood. It will be a dream to ever earn that.”

Sierhuis has played for Netherlands at every youth level, but right now, is not a player on our radar.

In truth, there are probably tens of thousands of footballers who see Liverpool as their ultimate destination, but that doesn’t mean we’ll take the plunge.

After all, Jurgen Klopp is the best manager on the planet and right now and his Reds are probably the best team in the business – who wouldn’t want to play for us?!

We will surely bring in a forward at some point, when this season ends and a transfer window opens, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic – there’s no suggestion yet of when that will be.