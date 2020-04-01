FA & Premier League statement to fans: ‘No quick answers’ to football’s return

The FA, FSL, EFL and the Premier League released a combined statement today regarding the return of football in this country – but essentially – it provides no new information.

Instead, the difficulty and complexity of the situation is reinforced, alongside a plea for fans everywhere to obey the government guidelines of self-isolation and social distancing:

“We are all committed to getting back to playing the game we love – but only when it is safe to do so. Amid the current uncertainty, supporters will understandably have a number of questions relating to the season and the clubs they follow, and there are no quick answers to how and when we will return to what used to be our football normality.

“The Football Supporters’ Association (FSA), Premier League, EFL and The FA want to reiterate that clubs and their supporters have a vital role to play in supporting the Government’s guidance and ensuring community strength and solidarity. While there is no football, our sport can still play its part.”

The statement doesn’t discuss the possibility of voiding this season, or indeed resuming it – proving that right now – the powers that be are simply seeing how the COVID-19 pandemic plays out.

After all, how can any specific plan be put in place for the game’s resumption when nobody exactly knows where we’ll be in a fortnight?

All we can do is be patient – although the anxiety of the season being cancelled is naturally sitting with every Liverpool fan at the moment.

We have faith that it won’t get to that. It would be too catastrophic a decision financially and would be met with far too much of a backlash for it to be properly implemented at elite level.