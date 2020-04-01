Messi explains why he loves Mane & Salah, but has different reasons for Liverpool’s world-class attackers

Lionel Messi recently named the top 25 players in the Champions League – and included four Reds: Alisson, Virgil van Dijk, Sadio Mane and Mo Salah – reports the Echo.

On the attackers, the Argentine waxed lyrical. “He has been amazing for Liverpool FC. I like his style,” he said of Salah, while praising Mane’s versatility and work-rate: “He is like a midfielder, winger, striker. He is everywhere.”

When Liverpool destroyed Messi’s Barca 4-0 at Anfield last season, Salah was actually injured and couldn’t play – but Mane was superb on the flank and caused our opponents problems all night – although it was Divock Origi and Gini Wijnaldum who would emerge as heroes on the night.

For us, Messi is still the best footballer on the planet by some distance. He’s the best passer, the best dribbler and scores the most goals – so, we don’t really know why it’s debated so often!

Salah and Mane are not far behind, though, and will be in contention for Ballon d’Ors over the next few years providing Liverpool keep doing the business and winning trophies.

When this season is eventually allowed to continue, we are two wins away from the Premier League title, which will go nicely alongside the Champions League, Club World Cup and Super Cup secured over the past 12 months.