Sterling’s entourage tells L’Equipe he’d sign for Liverpool; Will definitely leave Manchester City if Champions League ban upheld

Raheem Sterling appears to be in the process of looking for a move to a club that will play Champions League football for the next two years…

Manchester City are currently banned from the competition until the 2022/23 season, but will take UEFA to court with CAS, claiming they’ve done nothing wrong despite the proof of their FFP cheating.

French outlet L’Equipe [translated for us by GFFN] has gone big on Sterling, claiming not only that the Englishman will definitely depart the Etihad if the ban us upheld, but that his entourage have informed them Liverpool under Jurgen Klopp is a possibility.

“Even though Raheem is attached to Manchester City, he has not forgotten about Liverpool, because that is where he was forged as a man and a player,” they write. “Obviously, there were some difficulties at the moment at which he left, but today, he is doing his work and everything is possible.”

Most Liverpool fans will laugh this story away, given the manner in which Sterling left us in 2015.

The winger forced an exit via his odious agent Aidy Ward, a man he is still connected to – and we simply can’t see the club entering into any kind of negotiations with that particular representative again.

What’s more – we simply don’t need Sterling. We have Sadio Mane, a better player, starring on our left-wing – and would be downgrading by offloading the Senegalese and signing our former youngster.

Theres nothing to see, here, in our opinion. Just Sterling’s agents trying to secure him a move as soon as the going gets tough, just as they did five years back.