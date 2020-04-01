Timo Werner’s Rb Leipzig team-mate speaks out on German’s inevitable transfer

Timo Werner’s Rb Leipzig team-mate Tyler Adams reckons the striker is set for ‘one of the biggest clubs in the world’ due to his incredible attributes.

Before this season was curtailed by the awful COVID-19 pandemic, Werner was enjoying the best campaign of his life – scoring 27 goals in all competitions – firing Rb Leipzig to the Champions League quarters and into a Bundesliga title race with Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund.

“It’s hard to say one thing,” Adams told ESPN FC, when asked what specifically makes Werner special.

“People are often focused not just on his goalscoring ability but how fast he is, he’s absolutely rapid.

“That’s not one of the qualities that sticks out the most.

“The quality that sticks out the most is how many ways he’s able to score.

“He can score from the left, the right, centrally, we played him as a number ten and he was running out of the midfield and scoring goals.

“If you’re able to score in that many different ways, you’ll be able to play at the highest level for a really long time, [for] the biggest clubs in the world, the national team.

“He’s a pleasure to play with. It makes it easy playing as a midfielder knowing you can play the ball over the top and he’ll catch it no matter what.

“He’s a great guy and a great player.”

Liverpool’s interest in the striker is well known, but the coronavirus pandemic means any potential deal is currently off the table until everyone knows what the state of play will going forward…

Annoyingly for us, Werner’s bargain release-clause expires at some point in April, but it doesn’t look like we’ll be in a position to trigger it with the rise of positive cases showing no sign of stopping just yet, despite nationwide lockdown measures.

Still, our primary concern is not the next marquee arrival at Anfield – it’s finishing the 2019/20 season in which we’re so very close to securing the Premier League title.

Jurgen Klopp’s Reds are 25 points clear are will be guaranteed the title should we pick up six more points over the course of the next nine games.